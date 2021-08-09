Kia has revealed the Soul EV Boardmasters Edition, a recycled and pre-production car saved from the crusher to instead live out on the beach.

Designed exclusively for surfers, the Soul EV is a special vehicle that features a zero-emission drivetrain system and generates a total of 201hp via a 64kWh long-range battery pack.

In terms of design, the Soul EV features an exclusive set of 17-inch aluminum alloys and 215/55 R17 tires, raised ground clearance, muscular proportions, and yet elegant appearance.

One of the most striking features is the exclusive steel roof rack. Created out of lightweight steel, the rack has been hand-crafted exclusively for the Soul EV Boardmasters Edition in order to accommodate a pair of 7ft9 Tahe Bic Malibu surfboards. The shape and low profile allow the vehicle to avoid overhead height restrictors and enable the tailgate to open fully to access the boat.

There are also significant changes to the suspension and drivetrain system that altogether contribute to the overall performance and give a kick to the electric range of the vehicle. Also, thanks to the 64kWh battery pack and efficient motor, the Boardmasters Edition vehicle will offer greater more range compared to other EVs in the same category and class.