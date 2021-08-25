Kia America today announced that it donates two new 2022 Carnival MPVs to Kheir Clinic, A Los Angeles-based medical facility that offers provides culturally sensitive, quality primary healthcare and human services support to underserved and uninsured residents of Southern California. Such donations can help the clinic continue its mission of providing essential health care and services to those who need it the most.

At the height of the pandemic, Kia donated face shields to Kheir Clinic and learned how vital the facility is to the health and well-being of the Southern California community Kia America calls home, said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America, Kheir Clinic provides a wide range of assistance, and with the donation of these Carnival MPVs, the clinic can expand the essential services they provide and reach even more patients in need.

The two MPVs will be used to transport patients and to help facilitate deliveries of food and other kinds of provision to low-income senior citizens. Kheir Clinic helps more than 19,000 patients eligible for no-cost transportation services.