Kia Seltos (2024)

Kia Seltos

Gleaming in vibrant Pluton Blue, the refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos made its debut today at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, where the compact SUV boasted big changes. Designed to appeal to consumers who enjoy life on the move, Seltos sports a more commanding presence thanks to refined design on the outside, while inside, a segment-first2 available panoramic display3 is the centerpiece of the futuristic and modern cabin. With a lively powertrain underneath the hood and the new X-Line trim added to the lineup, the Seltos adds zest to all types of adventuring, from commuting to urban landscapes and navigating busy city streets, to driving along the coast on a surfing expedition or scouting for the next best camping spot.

“Our stable of capable SUVs is stronger than ever, and despite being the smallest of the bunch, the Seltos has been a mighty performer since its introduction,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “Loaded with standout style, some of the latest technology, advanced driver assistance systems, and enthusiastic performance, the 2024 Seltos serves as the perfect gateway into our bigger and more capable SUVs when the consumer is ready to step up.”

Available in front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, the 2024 Seltos4 is expected to hit showrooms in the first half of 2023.

Something New, Something Blue

A number of exterior details have been thoughtfully revamped with futuristic and technical shapes to keep the 2024 Seltos fresh among the crowded field of small SUVs:

Larger tiger nose grille emphasizes width and gives Seltos a stronger appearance, with the front grille bookended by available full-projection LED headlamps

Available Star Map signature lighting across the front grille creates a distinct image so passersby and drivers will recognize Seltos from a distance

New rigid shapes on front bumper lend the Seltos a more confident and rugged stance

Vertical shaped fog lights are integrated with daytime running lights for a cleaner look

Rear lighting design on tailgate, plus backup lamp and rear reflector on the lower bumper mimic the signature lighting in the front

New geometric wheel designs on LX, S, EX, and SX trims

Available new, attention-grabbing Pluton Blue exterior paint, as well as Fusion Black and Valais Green

The Seltos’ interior space gives off a futuristic vibe with bright screens and clean, geometric shapes:

Available segment-first2 panoramic screen display that combines the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch center display3

New 4.2-inch instrument cluster with digital gauge upgrade

New dash trim keeps in line with Seltos’ horizontal design elements on exterior

2024 Kia Seltos

Added Style with X-Line

The 2024 Seltos is the latest Kia to get an X-Line trim. Opting for this trim adds exterior upgrades:

Exclusive front grille design with gunmetal finish

Uniquely designed 18-inch wheels

Black bridge-type roof rack

Gloss black door garnish

X-Line badging

Tried and True Engineering

The 2024 Seltos continues to deliver a comfortable, capable and confidence-inspiring experience. The turbocharged engine gets a bump in power and a newly available transmission for smoother ride and handling.

Revised Gamma 1.6-liter turbo GDI four-cylinder engine delivers a livelier driving experience with 20 extra horses for a total of 195 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission

2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine offers 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque routed through an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

Normal, Smart, and Sport drive modes that each use specific settings for powertrain, drivetrain and steering mapping to provide the desired driving experience

Available active on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system5 is designed to provide all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance in a variety of circumstances with a center locking differential that can split power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. Torque vectoring is designed to increase traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power, enhancing stability in corners, and giving the vehicle more precise handling dynamics in numerous situations

Convenience and Driver Technology

Convenience and driver technology features have been newly added to the 2024 Seltos, designed to make the journey more enjoyable for on-the-go consumers:

Four USB ports; two in front and two in the rear help keep devices charged

Power liftgate6 (available on SX Sunroof Package)

Ventilated front seats (available on SX Sunroof Package)

New available additions to Kia Connect7 embedded connectivity in the 2024 Seltos:

Digital Key 2 Touch8: Allows customers to use their compatible iPhone9, Apple Watch9, and Samsung Galaxy10 smart devices as a virtual vehicle key to lock, unlock and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on available devices (available on SX Sunroof Package)

Map and Infotainment Over-The-Air (OTA) updates: Can keep maps and infotainment system updated automatically with the latest functionalities to help deliver the best driving experience

Kia’s roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems11 (ADAS) keeps the 2024 Seltos up to date on some of the latest technology with newly added features:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection: Is designed to detect oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists under certain conditions. If the system detects that a collision may be likely, the system may apply the brakes to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions

Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW): Is designed to detect vehicles traveling in the next lane in certain circumstances. If the system detects a vehicle in its blind spot, an icon flashes in the mirror or a chime will sound if the turn signal is on (S trim and up)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist12 (ISLA) and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW): Can detect a road’s maximum speed limit in some cases, provide alerts to the driver, and even limit the speed of the car depending on the settings (SX)

Additional ADAS11 features include: