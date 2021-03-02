Following on the heels of the Carnival MPV's North American debut some days ago, Kia Motors America has announced more details for the advanced vehicle. Pushing the boundaries and bringing an entirely new segment to life, 2022 Carnival MPV will be offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. The starting price of the vehicle is $32,100.

A quick overview

The Carnival MPV is geared with a 3.5-litre V6 power unit which generates the best-in-class 290hp. Also, the powertrain provides up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity. Also, the power is further amplified by an expansive roster of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist systems.

Additionally, the new MPV offers plenty of space for all seven or even 8 passengers. The utilities include the best-in-class 168.2 cubic feet passenger room, best-in-class 145.1 cubic feet of cargo room, Slide-Flex seating for the 8-passenger version which allows multiple configurations. For example, sliding the second-row centre seat allows the front passenger to easily access the baby or child riding it. There's a heated and ventilated second-row VIP Lounge Seating with power controls, wing-out headrests and leg extensions in up-level 7-passenger configurations. Also, the second-and third-row seats allow even more space for luggage.

All this is packed within a modern design with a minimalistic approach and tons of sexy features. Along with the vehicle's advanced utility goodies, the new Carnival MPV presents a beautiful exterior design and a stylish interior. Definitely a worthy addition to the Kia family, the MPV surely deserves some attention.

2022 Carnival MPV would replace the outgoing Sedona and is also the first Kia to be sold with the brand's new logo.