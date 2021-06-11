Hyundai Motor UK announces that the new TUCSON SUV was named "Car of the Year 2021" by DieseCar&EcoCar Magazine. Also, the Hyundai KONA SUV was also highly evaluated at the event.

The vehicle offers customers a wide choice of engines, Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid choices, elegant styling with neat aggressive details, and, of course, excellent performance rates without sacrificing efficiency and economy. Furthermore, every TUCSON is geared with advanced safety features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system, Pedestrian and Cycle Multi Collision Braking, and numerous more.

As it comes to the KONA, the vehicle features some of the world's most advanced and sustainable mobility-focused lineup of electric, hybrid, and petrol systems. The lineup also offers some cutting-edge connectivity technologies and an advanced digital experience with touchscreen functionality, wireless charging, large infotainment screens, and much more.

SEE ALSO: Vokswagen presents the new Multivan