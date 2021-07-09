Kia s appearance at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed gave of some racing vibes with the reveal of the EV6 electric car.

The exhibition offers visitors the chance to take a look at some advanced technologies and design concepts used in the showcased vehicles. So, let's have a look of what Kia has demonstrated at the event

Kia EV6

The vehicle is a result of the so-called Plan S strategy, which includes the introduction of a wide range of 11 electric vehicles by 2026.

Available in four different trim levels, the new EV6 adopts a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack with a wide 316 miles range from a single charge. Accompanied by its all-electric architecture, the EV6 can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 18 minutes.

As it comes to the standard features, such include: dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors, LED lighting all around, vegan leather upholstery, ambient lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel, dual automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing front wipers, engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System, and navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Advanced driving aid systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist, and junction-turning functionality, Highway Driving Assist, and Drive Mode Select.

On the other hand, the sport-inspired EV6 GT-Line and GT-Line S spice up the mix by adding onboard technologies and a more powerful twin-motor AWD powertrain.

The range-topping and high-performance GT model will be unveiled later in 2022 and it is expected to be powered by an agile 577hp and AWD system as standard.