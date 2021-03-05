Kia has opened the doors of its new K8 premium sports saloon and reveals a beautiful interior design with premium components and effortless style. As it seems, this interior shines on the brand's intentions to the future where it will continue to impress with beautiful design ideas and advanced technologies.

What we see is that occupants will be greeted by an open and cosy space with sleek and minimalistic design and neat cabin effects. Ample in character and content, the materials were carefully selected to create a high-class and high-tech cocoon. There are neat wood accents that add depth and sophistication, as well as high-quality metals that create the feeling of polished industrial chic.

The complex diamond lattice approach expresses the movement of light in the cabin, while the Star Cloud lighting only enhances the warm interior ambience. At the bottom o the curved displays there's the infotainment system and air conditioning controls that are operated by a touchpad and further reduce the use and adoption of plastic.

What we also see is that the ergonomic central console is placed in a position for optimal comfort for driver and passengers and features elegant wood-based cupholders and glossy soft-touch switches. Neat!

Also, the K8 interior features a new steering wheel design with the brand's new logo that expresses "symmetry", "rhythm" and "rising" elements.

More details will be announced soon.