2020 Acura MDX and MDX Sport Hybrid are already available for order. Both models share the same refined drivetrain system and neat infotainment features, but also come with different attitude towards driver and road situations. Let's check ‘em out!

2020 Acura MDX

This bad boy comes with Tech and Advance package options and with optional Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) technology, which is one of the most advanced and sophisticated torque-vectoring AWD systems in the market today. The popular MDX A-Spec also comes with a comprehensive list of appearance upgrades as exterior styling, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching and contrasting front seat side garnishes. What is also present for this particular model is the set of exclusive 4-way power seats, a walk-through second-row seat configuration and more.

2020 MDX is powered by a responsive 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC 24-valve V6 unit that produces a total of 290hp and 276lb-ft of torque.

2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

The sportier version of the popular lineup is engineered for these who desire better performance rates and advanced technological sophistication and prestige. MDX Sport Hybrid is geared with a 3.0-liter i-VTEC V6 power unit and three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive. The system itself provides the massive 321hp and 289lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission or to the optional 9-speed DCT.

Also offered with Technology and Advanced package, the vehicle is extremely versatile in terms of personalization and customer's individual preferences. The tech upgrade comes with seven seats, while the Advance package upgrade incorporates the 6-passenger setup with a second-row captain's chair and a large second-row central console.

Furthermore, both machines can be specified with exclusive body finishes and tons of smaller and yet handy details and gadgets.

Source: Acura