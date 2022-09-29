Lamborghini Urus S (2023)

Lamborghini Urus S

Automobili Lamborghini announces the Urus S[1]: the successor to the original Urus that established a new Super SUV niche in the luxury segment. The Urus S delivers increased power combined with luxurious versatility and presence to confirm its status as the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini Super SUV, alongside the new Urus Performante[2] for those seeking maximum sports performance.

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation.”

Luxurious and versatile performance

The twin-turbo V8 engine with increased power to 666 CV[3] matches that of the Urus S’ Performante stablemate, delivering an improved weight-to-power ratio of 3.3 kg/CV. Acceleration is improved, with the Urus S propelling from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. With a top speed of 305 km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100 km/h back to zero in just 33.7m. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm. A retuned exhaust system reminds that the Super SUV is a true Lamborghini, with a more distinct sound at start-up and a sharper note in each drive mode.

The Urus’ chassis with adaptive air suspension ensures super sports driving enjoyment but smooth handling on road surfaces in STRADA, SPORT, CORSA and EGO drive modes, with immediately-available torque response and body balancing according to the particular requirements of its off-road drive selectors: TERRA, NEVE and SABBIA. With the same powertrain calibration as the Urus Performante, the Urus S delivers optimum responsiveness and performance when required, alongside luxurious everyday driving pleasure from the Urus’ finely-tuned chassis settings. With formidable versatility in its driving personalities over any road in any condition, the Urus S is the ultimate lifestyle Super SUV.

Design presence and poise

The Urus S introduces specific and sophisticated design enhancements advocating its sporty but luxury lifestyle persona, distinguishing the Super SUV’s presence in every environment. A significant increase in options in terms of colors, trim, wheels, style packages and special details allows customization across the spectrum, from understated style to maximum sportiness.

A new front bumper design adopts more refined lines and incorporates a new matt black-painted stainless steel skidplate as standard, complemented by the black lines of the front grille. Five further style configuration options combine body color, shiny black, and carbon fiber components in shiny and matt finish, allowing markedly individual configurations for the Urus S. A new lightweight carbon fiber painted bonnet comes with matt black air vents, with optional finishes to the vents in gloss black, body color or carbon fiber in shiny or matt finish. An optional visible carbon fiber roof lends an athletic elegance to the new Urus S.

2023 Lamborghini Urus S

New rear bumper styling affords the Urus S a more streamlined and elegant appearance. A matt black-painted lower part features a new twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel as standard, with optional matt or shiny black, or Ad Personam option in bright chrome. New rim options are offered alongside the standard 21” wheel, including 22” Nath rims with titanium matt and diamond polish finish, while 23” Taigete wheels can be selected in bronze and diamond polish alternatives.

The interior of the Urus S is presented with a fully-revised color and trim offer. Both the new Bi-color Sportivo, and a new Bi-color Sophisticated option feature the new Urus Performante stitching pattern. The Bi-color Sportivo delivers a more discreet and stylish use of the complementary color; the Sophisticated black leather trim comes with new contrast color options in conjunction with refined new Blu Leandro and Verde Aura alongside tan, cream and brown. Providing optimum opportunities for owners to specify their Urus S according to their lifestyle, the new color and trim options underline the high-performance credentials of the Urus S while delivering understated and timeless luxury.

Connectivity in the Urus S includes connected navigation, security features and several in-car control services. Services such as Remote Park via the Lamborghini Unica App can also be managed via smartphone integration, with the enhancement of smartwatch controls including the virtual car key function.

Prices for EU starting at 195.538 Euros without tax.

TECHNICAL DATA

CHASSIS AND BODY Chassis Integral lightweight body in aluminum composite design Body shell Outer skin made from aluminium and composite material Suspension Multi-link front and rear Springs and dampers Adaptive air suspension, electromechanical active roll stabilization, electronically controlled semi-active dampers Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ESC/ABS characteristics can be adjusted via TAMBURO, ESC can be deactivated Steering Electromechanical power steering, steering gear with different servotronic characteristics and Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering (LRS), managed by the Tamburo drive modes Steering wheel ratio 13.3:1 Brakes Front and Rear carbon-ceramic brakes discs with front monoblock aluminum 10 piston brake calipers and rear cast iron floating 1 piston brake calipers with integrated electric parking brake Brake discs Carbon ceramic discs, ventilated 0 440 x 40 mm front 0 370 x 30 mm rear Tires (standard) PIRELLI PZERO 285/45 ZR21 (front) - 315/40 ZR21 (rear) Wheels (standard) 9,5Jx21" ET28 (front) 10,5Jx21" ET18 (rear) Mirrors Electrically controlled exterior mirrors Airbags Up to 8 Airbags: front driver and passengers airbag, front and rear side airbags, curtain airbag for head protection ENGINE Type Eight -cylinder V, 90° Displacement 3.996 cm' Bore / stroke © 86 mm x 86 mm Valve control Intake and exhaust camshafts with continually variable adjustment Turbocharger Bi-turbo twin-scroll Compression 9.7:1 Max. power 490 kW / 666CV at 6,000 rpm Max. torque 850 Nm at 2.300-4,500 rpm Emissions class EURO6 Exhaust treatment 4 catalyst with lambda regulation Cooling system Water cross flow cooling Engine Management Bosch DRIVETRAIN Type 4WD with integrated front differential, central differential (Torsen) and active torque vectoring rear differential Transmission 8-speed automatic gearbox, characteristic depending on TAMBURO drive mode PERFORMANCE Top Speed 305 km/h 0-100 km/h 3.5 s 0-200 km/h 12.5 s Braking (100-0 km/h) 33.7 m DIMENSIONS Wheelbase 3.003 mm Length 5.112 mm Width 2,018 mm Width (incl. ext. mirrors) 2,181 mm Height 1,638 mm Track front 1.695 mm Track rear 1.710 mm Kerb-to-kerb turning circle 11.8 m - average value, variable due to dynamic condition, thanks to Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering (LRS) Weight (DIN/Curb) 2,197 kg Weight/power 3.3 kg/CV Weight Distribution 58% (front) - 42% (rear) CAPACITIES Fuel 85 liters Trunk 616 liters CONSUMPTION (WLTP) Combined fuel consumption 14.1 1/100km CO2 emission 320 g/km

[1] Fuel consumption and emission values of Urus S; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1 l/100km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP). [2] Fuel consumption and emission values of Urus Performante; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1 l/100km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP). [3] The Urus S will be delivered in the Chinese market with power homologated at 640 CV.