Automobili Lamborghini participated in the Days of Speed event with its trustworthy Urus Super SUV. The challenge is set on the surface of the frozen Lake Baikal and the vehicle has managed to set a 1,000-meter record, at 114km/h average speed from a standing start.

Driven by the 18-time Days of Speed record-holder Andrey Leontyev, the Urus has managed to score a top speed of 298km/h, despite the notable warming of the ice. During the practice runs, the Super SUV even achieved a maximum speed of 302km/h.

All official data concerning the record will be published later in April.

What we can say at the moment, is that Urus and the driver demonstrated incredible performance and flexibility on the icy surface and managed to regain control in the slippery conditions, wind, and snow.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the new Urus features a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo power unit that delivers a total of 650hp at 6,000rpm and maximum torque of 850Nm at 2,250. The vehicle also comes with 162.7 hp/l, which is considered one of the highest outputs in the class. The vehicle also has an incredible weight-to-power ratio at 3,30kg/hp.

This setup allows the Urus to accelerate from 0-100km/h for 3.6 seconds, and from 0-200km/h in 12,8 seconds. The top speed is 305km/h and remains one of the fastest in the SUV segment.

Lamborghini always sets ambitious and bold goals, reinforcing the unparalelled performance benchmarks we set for our products and endorsing the innate innovation and technical prowess of our super sports cars. This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route, or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus' official results published, commented Konstantin Sychev, Head of Lamborghini Eastern Europe and CIS.

Source: Lamborghini