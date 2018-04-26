Lexus has managed to impress us with the ES lineup. In fact, it has achieved massive positive feedback since the first model that was launched some years ago. And for all these years the engineers and designers have continued to improve and refine the model. Now we see the seventh generation of ES machine that combines both comfort, refinement and agility.

Exterior design

The latest ES is built on the recently-announced Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform which gives the ride the opportunity to explore the limits of a mid-size luxury saloon. This vehicle is loner, lower and wider than the predecessor and features new design look and overall confident and sporty appearance.

ES proudly showcases a roofline that emphasizes on the lower stance, while the rear-end features clear and straightforward design concept with new LED lamp design and new rear spoiler. Additional goodies include badging, dark lower valance and a choice of 17-inch and 18-inch wheel design. For the exclusive F-Sport version there are 19-inch wheels that are similar in appearance to the Lexus LC coupe.

Interior styling

The cabin is definitely wider and more voluminous, compared to older models and feature driver-focused design and comfortable area for all passengers. There is new central display screen and revised instrument panel. Also, a new 12.3-inch multimedia display and second-gen Remote Touch touchpad control. In order to achieve modern and sexy design, the team has used a new kind of metallic cabin trim and special Japanese sword-making technique, known as Hadori that adds wave patterns and create a 3-D look and feel inside the cabin.

Drivetrain system

The engineering team reached a single goal, as it comes to drivetrain system: transforming the whole experience and taking it to the next level. It was achieved by revising the possibilities that the GA-K platform features. There is a new multi-link rear suspension design, rack-mounted electric power steering system and V-brace behind the rear seats. ES 300h comes with a new generation of self-charging hybrid drive system that delivers a total of 215hp and the fuel efficiency is measured at 60.1mpg. Sweet.

So, do you like the new ride? We surely are impressed by what Lexus has been up to recently.

Source: Lexus