An exclusively-tweaked Lincoln Black Label Navigator, especially ordered by Jay Leno, makes its debut at this year's SEMA show on Nov. 2. With longer wheelbase and spacious and functional interior, along with advanced drivetrain system, this new family guy is expected to deserve its honorable place in the whole lineup.

The Black Label Navigator comes with Chroma Crystal Blue exterior with Lincoln Black Label Yacht Club theme for the interior. This very same theme is one of the most popular among buyers, and features Castal Blue Venetian and Blue Alpine leather. Further personalization tweaks include two-tone body color repaint, additional darker privacy glass with a smoky tint, darker chrome accents and distinctive wheels. For the inside, changes include new seating colors, Venetian leather coverage and special backlit sill plates.

The whole design concept has been customized by Van Nuys, California-based Galpin Motors & Auto Sports under the direction of Lincoln Design Studio. In fact, this is not the first Lincoln that Leno has owned. As you might know, he bought an unrestored one-owner 1966 Lincoln Continental and has featured it in his show. And as it comes to the new guy, it can bee seen at SEMA booth 10012.

Source: Lincoln