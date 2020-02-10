Lincoln Motor Company continues to gain recognition for its extended lineup of comprehensive vehicles, with both Aviator and Navigator models being recognized for their versatility, equipment, and overall excellent performance rates. Lincoln team received an award at the Chicago Auto Show.

Members of the Midwest Automotive Media Association voted Lincoln Aviator the winner of the 2020 MAMA Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year award, ahead of the BMW X7 and Cadillac XT6. As a nonprofit organization of journalists and public relations experts, Midwest Automotive Media Association developed its award to assist the car-shopping families in making knowledgeable and informed purchase decisions.

Additionally, Consumer Guide, a leading publisher of authoritative, unbiased new and used car reviews for more than 50 years, has named Lincoln Navigator an Automotive Best Buy in its premium large/SUV category. Consumer Guide editors use objective criteria like price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value to access each vehicle. Key requirements are the evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience.

SEE ALSO: Cupra launches a limited run of Ateca vehicles. Here are some specs!

The new three-row Lincoln Aviator defines effortless performance among premium SUVs, offering impressive power and capability, while the full-size Navigator continues to drive brand momentum as a client favorite.

Source: Lincoln