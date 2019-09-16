Lincoln Continental and Nautilus continue to impress and meet the high expectation of demanding clients and juries. Lincoln Continental has earned the best-in-class honors for luxury vehicles in AutoPacific's 2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards, while its sibling, the Nautilus takes the top spot among the executive luxury SUVs.

This award is given to vehicles that are ideal for their owner with rating that evaluate 14 attributes ranging from technology to interior comfort and quietness. Furthermore, AutoPacific awards are based on responses from more than 50,000 owners of new vehicles across all major manufacturers.

Earlier this year, Lincoln Continental and Nautilus also managed to earn AutoPacific's 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, a benchmark for measuring owners' satisfaction with their new purchase. New Continental earned best-in-class luxury car in vehicle satisfaction, along with top car in vehicle satisfaction, while Nautilus was named best-in-class among luxury crossover SUVs.

Lincoln team's momentum continues with the recent launch of the new Aviator and Aviator Grand Touring, followed by the brand-new Corsair, coming to retailers this fall.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Jeep Cherokee wins TOP SAFETY PICK award from IIHS

As it seems, the prestigious brand doesn't settle with just being among the best in the class, but wishes to be the best in general. And by presenting such refined beauties and engineering solutions, it is of no doubt that the brand will continue the path forward to becoming one of the most advanced and prestigious automobile brands in the world!

Source: Lincoln