The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team (WRT) today gave motorsport fans their first look at the exciting competition livery that will help the new M‑Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 car electrify the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

The M‑Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 makes its competitive debut at the Monte Carlo Rally, January 20-23. Three cars will be campaigned throughout the 2022 WRC season by drivers Craig Breen, Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith. In addition, nine-time FIA World Rally Champion, Sébastien Loeb, will join the M‑Sport Ford World Rally Team to compete at this year's Monte Carlo Rally, an event he has won seven times previously.

The 2022 WRC season marks the 25th anniversary of a hugely successful partnership between Ford and M-Sport that has delivered seven championships and more than 1,500 stage wins in iconic rally cars including the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC and the Ford Focus RS WRC. Since the partnership began, M-Sport and Ford have delivered a record-breaking 268 consecutive manufacturer points scoring results.

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Monte Carlo Rally line-up:

Driver Co-driver Driver WRC career highlights Craig Breen Paul Nagle First rally: 2009 Rally de Portugal 22 stage wins 69 rallies 288 points Adrien Fourmaux Alex Coria First rally: 2019 Monte Carlo Rally 1 stage win 26 rallies 45 points Gus Greensmith Jonas Andersson First rally: 2014 Wales Rally GB 58 rallies 91 points Sébastien Loeb Isabelle Galmiche First rally: 1999 Rally Catalunya 9 championships 925 stage wins 180 rallies 1,727 points

"One of the most captivating aspects of WRC down the years has been the clear link between the ultra-high performance rally cars and their road-going equivalents," said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance. "That's why it's so important that this new era of WRC reflects our industry's shift to electrification. At Ford, we're fully committed to an electrified future, and campaigning the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 car in the toughest conditions is going to help us develop even more exciting electrified powertrains for our customers."

Powered using similar principles to the Puma EcoBoost Hybrid road car on which it is based1, the new M‑Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 is Ford's first electrified competition car. A next-generation hybrid powertrain captures energy during braking and coasting, and stores it in a 3.9 kWh battery. The energy is then used to supplement the championship-winning performance of the turbocharged 1.6-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with repeated boosts of up to three seconds from a 100 kW electric motor.

The car can also use its electrified powertrain to travel through towns, cities, service parks and chosen sections between stages using pure-electric power. The battery pack can be recharged using an external power source at the dedicated service points between stages, with a recharge taking approximately 25 minutes.

In addition, FIA WRC Rally1 competitors will use a fossil-free fuel from the 2022 season, blending synthetic and bio-degradable elements to produce a fuel that is 100 per cent sustainable.

"It has been a very busy time getting the cars and team ready for next weekend's Monte Carlo Rally and the opening of the 2022 World Rally Championship season, but one that will be worth the effort," said Richard Millener, M-Sport Team principal. "With the help and support of Ford colleagues all over the globe we have produced a fantastic car with huge potential and we cannot wait to showcase it during the year. A big thank you to everyone involved with getting to this stage and helping us meet such tight deadlines and we feel very proud to represent Ford on the world stage in our 25th year of partnership!"

M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 technical specification:

Power unit Internal combustion engine (ICE) Ford 1.6-litre EcoBoost, turbocharged, petrol, four‑cylinder in-line Max power: 380 hp Max torque: 420 Nm Engine Restrictor: 36 mm Battery electric system Max boost output: 100 kW Max regen input: 30 kW Max boost period: 3 seconds Max boost energy per acceleration: 250 kJ (determined by FIA according to stage length and surface type) Weight: 95 kg Cooling: Liquid- and air-cooled ICE and battery electric system combined Max power: > 500 hp Max torque: > 500 Nm Transmission Five-speed sequential manual 50/50 torque split four-wheel drive Front and rear mechanical limited-slip differentials Spool centre differential Double-plate, sintered clutch Braking Gravel: 300 mm brake discs, air-cooled Tarmac: 370 mm brake discs, air-cooled Four-piston callipers Performance Tarmac and gravel acceleration: approx. 3.2 sec 0-100 km/h Weight and dimensions Minimum Weight: 1,260 kg Wheelbase: 2,600 mm

The M‑Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 car reflects Ford's commitment to going all-in on electrification. The company last year announced that 100 per cent of its passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid by mid-2026; moving to all-electric by 2030.

###

1 Puma 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid homologated CO2 emissions 119-143 g/km and homologated fuel efficiency 5.3-6.3 l/100 km WLTP.

CO2 emission and fuel efficiency ranges may vary according to vehicle variants offered by individual markets.

The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO2-emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.