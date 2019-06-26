Ford proudly unveils new Puma – a SUV-inspired compact crossover, which blends sexy exterior design, tons of cargo and cabin space and a sophisticated drivetrain system. Highlights are the massive luggage capacity of 456 litres and the mild-hybrid powertrain, which seamlessly integrates electric torque assistance with a low-friction three-cylinder 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol unit, which delivers a total of 155hp. However, let's check out more, shall we?

Exterior design

The vehicle is stylish and sporty and adopts all these neat Ford features that make it stand out from the crowd. First of all, new Puma comes with a low and sloping roofline for an instantly recognizable silhouette and a distinctively proportioned stance for a more aggressive expression.

The agile character of the Puma is pronounced by expressive front-end features as the canoe-shaped headlamps, neatly placed LED fog lamps and of course, an instantly-recognizable front grille. The overall fresh and contemporary design concept is topped off with neat Pearl Grey machined 17-inch alloys for the stock version, which can be upgraded to 18- or 19-inch optional wheels, depending on the trim level and chrome elements for the grille, side skirts and fog lamps. The rear diffuser and skid plate are finished in metallic grey and glossy black window surrounds.

There's also a palette of 10 vibrant colors, including Blazer Blue, Frozen White, Race Red, Solar Silver, Agate Black, Lucid Red, Grey Matter, Desert Island Blue, Magnetic and Metropolis White.

Interior design

The cabin is designed in such a way that it would take the best of two worlds – the one of technology and the other of comfort. The vehicle is geared with segment-first lumbar massage front seats, panorama roof, Ford's own SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a handy 8-inch central touchscreen.

Drivetrain system

As mentioned, the vehicle is geared with EcoBoost Hybrid technology, which enhances the agile 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engine with an 11.5 kW belt-driven integrated starter. Replacing the alternator, this technology enables recovery and storage of energy, which is usually lost during braking and coasting to charge the 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

SEE ALSO: Mopar reveals details about the exclusive Wrangler 1941. Check it out!

Furthermore, Puma utilizes 12 ultrasonic sensors, three radars and two cameras which altogether deliver a suite of Ford Co-Pilot 360 that enhance protection, driving and parking and are designed in order to make the driving experience more comfortable and less demanding.

Buyers will benefit from a seven-speed automatic, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring technologies. Additionally, new Puma can be specified with Evasive Steering Assist Wrong Way Alert.

Enjoy!

Source: Ford