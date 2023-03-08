Ford Puma ST Powershift (2023)

Ford Puma ST Powershift

Responsive, rewarding, fun-to-drive Ford Performance dynamics are now set to be enjoyed by even greater numbers of SUV customers as Ford today revealed the new Puma ST Powershift – introducing the most powerful version of Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0?litre EcoBoost engine ever.

Enhanced using 48-volt mild hybrid technology to deliver up to 170 PS peak power and 248 Nm peak torque, the multi-award-winning 1.0-litre engine is combined with a paddle-shift-operable, seven-speed, dual-clutch Ford Powershift transmission – seamlessly fusing energised driving experiences and everyday usability.

The new powertrain fully embraces the Sports Technologies moniker alongside existing performance-enhancing features from the optimised chassis of the 1.5-litre EcoBoost Puma ST – launched in 2020 – including bespoke twist-beam and anti-roll bar settings, and patented force vectoring springs.

Coupled with the compact SUV’s comfort, uncompromised interior space and innovative practical solutions including the Ford MegaBox, the versatile new Puma ST Powershift brings Ford Performance driving experiences within reach for even greater numbers of enthusiasts – delivering responsive 7.4-second 0-62 mph acceleration alongside 44.8 mpg fuel efficiency and 144 g/km CO 2 .

“The Ford Performance team called on all of its experience developing the original Puma ST to deliver ST signature fun-to-drive without losing the practicality of our compact SUV, and our new Powershift derivative is even more versatile. We’re using 48-volt mild hybrid technology not just to improve efficiency but also to enhance peak power and torque,” said Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager, Europe. “The multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine is combined with a paddle-shift-operable, seven-speed, dual-clutch Ford Powershift transmission – fusing an energised driving experience and everyday usability.”

True ST Performance, mild hybrid efficiency

The 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid technology offered to Puma customers since the SUV’s launch in 2019 is enhanced to deliver even greater performance for Puma ST Powershift.

2023 Ford Puma ST Powershift

The mild hybrid system engages energy recovery more quickly than in other applications for faster recharging of the 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack. This enables the belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) to offer a longer boost period of torque supplementation for enhanced performance at lower engine rpm. In addition, the increased energy recuperation allows a further 10 PS of electric assist from the BISG to boost peak power.

Combined with unique software tuning for the turbocharged, direct injected, three-cylinder petrol engine, the result is an almost 10 per cent increase in peak power compared with the 155 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid engine. Delivering up to 170 PS at 5,750 rpm and up to 248 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, the Puma ST Powershift produces exactly twice the power-per-litre of a 2002 Focus ST170.

Puma ST Powershift benefits from the same active exhaust valve technology as Puma ST for increased performance and a distinctive ST engine note under acceleration. Controlled by the selectable Drive Modes, the active exhaust valve remains closed in Normal and Eco modes for everyday refinement, but opens in Sport mode to intensify the sporty sound.

“The combination of a downsized engine and electrified technology helps reduce fuel consumption and emissions while providing accessible, everyday performance. Together with the recalibrated Powershift transmission, this package delivers smart performance and emotional ST fun-to-drive,” Muenzinger said.

Powershift to give the driver control

Developed to work seamlessly with Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid engines, the seven-speed Ford Powershift transmission is optimised with revised software strategies that can maximise performance and efficiency for Puma ST Powershift customers.

In fully automatic mode, the dual-clutch gearbox provides smooth-shifting, effortless convenience and comfort – particularly stop-start traffic – and helps to keep the mild hybrid powertrain at the optimum rpm for efficiency. However, for truly exploiting the engine’s performance, triple downshifts enable faster overtaking when drivers request maximum acceleration. With Sport Drive Mode engaged, the transmission also holds lower gears for longer, for sportier responses. In addition, steering wheel paddle shifters allow manual control of shift points for full driver engagement.

The Powershift automatic also enables Stop & Go functionality for the available Adaptive Cruise Control, which can bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pull away if the stopping duration is less than three seconds, or resume after three seconds with the touch of a button or the accelerator. The transmission also enables a Remote Start function via the FordPass app.

High specification ST chassis

A Puma ST Powershift chassis shared with the award-winning Puma ST sharpens responses using a rear suspension twist-beam rated at 2,000 Nm/deg torsional stiffness – an increase of more than 50 per cent compared to the standard Puma – with a 28 mm anti-roll bar integrated into the U?section and a 24 mm front anti-roll bar.

Ford’s patented force vectoring springs also improve the Puma ST Powershift’s stability, agility and responsiveness. The non-uniform, non-interchangeable, directionally-wound springs apply vectoring forces to the rear suspension and enable cornering forces to travel directly into the spring, for increased lateral stiffness.

This advanced spring technology is combined with Hitachi twin-tube frequency-reactive dampers at the front and rear, delivering the stiffness needed for enhanced body control alongside the compliance to isolate smaller road imperfections for high-speed refinement.

An 11.4:1 steering ratio – almost 25 per cent faster than the standard Puma – uses a combination of ST-specification front knuckles, steering arm and steering rack gearing, for heightened response during turn-in compared to the standard Puma, further supported by Torque Vectoring Control.

Enhanced braking performance is provided by 325 mm front discs – 17 per cent larger in diameter than the standard Puma specification. Puma ST Powershift’s brake booster is tuned for modulation, feel and feedback that supports performance driving, and the powertrain’s optimised energy recuperation also supports increased engine braking.

Design that combines form and function

A Ford Performance-embossed splitter integrated into the front bumper not only makes the Puma ST Powershift’s sports credentials immediately clear, but also increases front end downforce by almost 80 per cent versus the standard Puma. A large rear roof spoiler and distinctive rear diffuser also feature, while signature ST upper and lower front grilles are designed to maximise engine cooling capability and efficiency.

Puma ST Powershift introduces a new ST-exclusive Azura Blue signature colour among six exterior paint options. Complemented by an available gloss black finish for the roof and standard black grille surrounds, side spears, door mirror caps and rear roof spoiler, the SUV also offers a Magnetite finish on the standard 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, standard highlights include Ford Performance-developed sports seats finished in premium Sensico synthetic leather-effect material, a wireless charging pad, Quickclear heated windscreen, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, FordPass Connect modem, and Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™. Available driver assistance technologies include Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking, Active Park Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Active Braking, and Intelligent Speed Limiter.

Underlining the Ford Performance model’s versatility, Puma ST Powershift retains full Puma space and practicality, offering 456 litres of loadspace with the rear seats in place as well as the innovative Ford MegaBox that provides an 80-litre storage space beneath the boot floor – capable of comfortably accommodating two golf bags in an upright position.

“And, of course, the new Puma ST Powershift also delivers on the award-winning dynamic ability that our customers love,” Muenzinger said.