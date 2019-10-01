Ford team has revealed full details and pricing for the new sexy Puma lineup. Something more, the brand has released an exclusive First Edition lineup models that will be exclusively offered from January, ahead of the full release of the lineup, which is expected to be available later next year.

What we know so far is that Ford Puma Titanium First Edition will feature the segment-first driver and passenger lumbar massage seats as standard, in addition to advanced wireless charging. Additionally, the vehicle will adopt numerous comfort and safety technologies including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel. The model will be available with an agile 1.0-liter EcoBoost Hybrid 125hp mHEV engine, along with exclusive exterior and interior components.

Additionally, Puma First Edition models will be available in ST-Line X trims, which will add sporty interior and exterior design features as sport suspension, alloy pedals, full digital instrument cluster and LED headlamps. What is also known so far is that the entry-level Puma will feature HandsFree Power Tailgate, 18-inch alloys wheels, 10-speaker B&O Premium Audio system and can be specified with either a 125hp or a 155hp engine setup version.

