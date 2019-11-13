The distinctive styling and refined driving dynamics have managed to make Mazda CX-5 one of brand's most popular ad best-selling vehicles in the US. With each new model, the CX-5 lineup receives numerous upgrades and improvements, further strengthening the positions of the model as one of the most successful on the market today.

In this fashion, the latest model, the 2020 CX-5 Sport features numerous refinements at every trim level - from performance tweaks to more comprehensive safety features. Additional goodies include a seven-inch full-color touchscreen with Mazda ConnectTM technology. There are also Cylinder Deactivation system display, which helps show the fuel efficiency of the four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5 engine.

As it comes to the engine, it is a naturally aspirated unit that delivers a total of 187hp and 186lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it is mated to a quick-shift six-speed automatic gearbox with a manual shift and selectable driving models. 2020 CX-5 is standard with front-wheel drive and can be specified with i-Activ AWD system. Additional standard features include G-Vectoring Control Plus, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, electronic parking brake, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, AM/FM four-speaker audio system with HD RadioTM, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio connectivity, rearview camera, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, push button start and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down function.

Building upon these goodies, 2020 CX-5 Touring brings Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities, AM/FM six-speaker audio system with HD RadioTM, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, heated front seats, heatherette seating surfaces with suede inserts, six-way power adjustable driver's seat, rear seat central armrest and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The next in the lineup, Grand Touring models grants buyers with 19-inch Bright Silver Finish aluminum alloy wheels, rear power liftgate, Adaptive Front Lightning System, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and taillights, power moonroof and dual heated exterior mirrors. Additionally, the driver benefits from eight-way power adjustable seat with two-position memory programming. There's also premium Bose premium 10-speaker audio system and SiriusXM systems included in the standard equipment.

On the other hand, CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve continues to exceed fans expectations with is tons of premium features. This trim level benefits from Mazda's turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T power unit and predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive system. The turbo engine delivers the impressive 250hp and robust 320lb-ft or torque. Further refinements to the engine include a new Engine Harmonics Enhancer with a much more powerful sound, compared to predecessor models, and an off-road traction assist system. Sweet!

In terms of utility and comfort goodies, CX-5 Signature remains the flagship of the lineup. This particular trim level offers all of the premium features of previous models, all along with windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition with Mazda Navigation System. The interior features Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats, genuine layered wood trim, unique steering wheel stitching and automatically dimming rearview frameless mirror and Homelink, SiriusXM technologies and ambient LED lightning. Neat!

Source: Mazda