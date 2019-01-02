Mazda welcomes new model year with the announcement of 2019 Mazda CX-5. Already available for order, the revised family member will be offered with a GT Sport Nav+ grade. Also, Mazda team has ensured that the popular SUV will feature extended list of features and utilities that do make a difference. Let's check out more!

With new range of Skyactiv engines and heavily revised drivetrain system, new 2019 CX-5 surely has a lot to demonstrate to both brand enthusiasts and sceptics. Let's start with engine, shall we? New Skyactiv systems include a front-wheel drive 165hp petrol and 184hp AWD diesel variants. Furthermore, GT Sport Nav+ comes with exclusive suspension fine tuning and thicker front-anti roll bar, smaller rear anti-roll bar and revised front stabilizer bushings. In addition, new 2019 CX-5 features an updated version of Mazda's exclusive G-Vectoring Control – it comes with direct yaw control in order to enhance stability at speed. Neat!

Equipment and other features

Along with the revised drivetrain system, new family member hits the roads with extended list of standard and optional goodies – such include 19-inch bright alloy wheels, real wood and satin chrome on the dashboard and door trim inlays that match the Nappa leather and black roof lining. In addition, buyers will get 7-inch color TFT display, an exclusive steering wheel with chrome central bezel and high-grade stitching, front seat ventilation, heated outer rear seats and sunroof. Neat!

In terms of standard safety equipment, Mazda has included Radar Cruise Control, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control and Lane Keep Assist. Other highlights include Soul Red Crystal metallic and Machine Grey Metallic body finishes, TAKUMINURI painting technology and overall sexy and appealing design. Sweet!

Source: Mazda