Mazda North American Operations announce that the new 2018 CX-5 is recognized as "2018 Top Safety Pick+", when equipped with Adaptive Front-Lightning System. As you might know, the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has become a sort of ordeal when it comes to testing vehicle's safety and utility capabilities. In fact, 2018 Mazda CX-5 is the only small SUV that has earned such recognition.

In order to qualify for the award, a vehicle should earn good ratings in several test segments: driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, slide, roof strength and head resistance tests, along with good or acceptable score in the passenger-side small overlap front test. And last, but certainly not least, it must earn advanced or superior rate for the front crash prevention and good headlight test.

What makes the 2018 CX-5 is the new i-ACTIVESENSE suite that includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control: neat gadget that uses millwave radar at 18-90mph speeds and aids the vehicle to keep distance between other vehicles in front of it. For speed below 18mph MRCC uses a front camera and slows down to a standstill and moves at stop-and-go speeds without hesitation. This system is especially fine-tuned to work in harmony with the Distance Recognition Support System. Other goodies that the suite includes are Smart City Brake Support and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Neat!

Source: Mazda