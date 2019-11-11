Jeep brand revives the Wrangler Freedom edition with a special edition! The new 2020 model is a tribute to the US military members and is characterized by military-themed exterior and interior design cues.

The SUV is based on the Wrangler Sport S model and features the American flag and the Jeep brand on both the driver and passenger side near the front fender, a new Oscar Mike badge a military phrase that translates to "On the Move" at the rear tailgate, along with a premium Sunrider soft-top and Satin Carbon-painted 17-inch aluminum alloys.

In terms of interior, the Jeep Wrangler Freedom offers Mckinley black cloth seats with black leather bolster with Light Tungsten accent stitching, Oskar Mike embossed on the seat backs, on steering wheel, doors and front armrest.

Additionally, the Wrangler Freedom Edition will be first offered in Firecracker Red, Bright White and Ocean Blue for the first production run. Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Punk'n, Hellayella and Bikini color schemes are following shortly after.

It is cool to see how Jeep team does not stop producing unique models with exclusive equipment and dedicated purpose. Hopefully, we will see even more unique vehicles in the future.

Source: Jeep