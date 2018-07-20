In Tony Stark-like fashion, Hyundai team has unveiled a special edition Iron Man-inspired Kona SUV on the opening day of San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Taking central pace at the Marvel booth, Kona Iron Man Edition features numerous sexy exterior and interior design elements that resemble the prominent Iron Man suit. This particular model comes in limited run and production is scheduled to begin in December, which means first "suits" will be available in the first quarter of 2019.

Now let's talk about the vehicle itself. Kona Iron Man Edition features unique front-lightning signature, custom daytime running lights that resemble the fasemask and eye shape of the notorious suit. In fact, the whole body shape and expression is immediately recognizable and is one of the key features that Hyundai has focused on.

Besides the front face and lighting, Kona features Iron Man mask motif on the roof, exclusive V-shaped hood garnish, front-fender Iron man mask badging, Stark Industries lower fascia and rear door decals, Iron Man-engraved headlamps internal surfaces, custom 18-inch alloy wheels and central caps, Iron man engraving for the D-pillars and a dark chrome front grille pattern. Neat!

In terms of interior, there's special instrument panel along with an unique Iron Man shift level knob and a special Head's Up Display and central stack that features Iron Man visual graphics and a custom seat design.

Source: Hyundai