Mazda launches an updated and refined version of its best-selling roadster. With more goodies and improved engineer solutions, the new MX-5 comes with i-ACTIVESENCE safety suite, some new design touches and new packages. As it seems, Mazda's goal is to make this one even more appealing to fans and brand enthusiasts. So, let's check out more!

First of all, the vehicle comes with revised 1.5- and 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G petrol engines that offer improved combustion process and better torque distribution with new WLTP/RDE test cycle and, as many would have expected, Euro 6d Tem requirements compliance. Furthermore, both engines benefit from refined acceleration control to minimize lag between throttle applications and vehicle response.

Also, SKYACTIV-G 2.0 power unit comes with higher-revving and fine-tuned system that delivers optimal torque power at 7,500 rpm and increased horsepower – 184, instead of 160 at 7,000 rpm. Neat. Mazda MX-5 also features some new technologies: Advanced Smart City Brake Support that vehicles and pedestrians ahead and avoids collisions, Smart City Brake Support (Reverse), which detects obstacles and people behind the vehicle, Driver Attention Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition System and Rear View Camera.

And last, but not least, the award-winning KODO-Soul of Motion design is further refined and features dark paint finish and incorporates the styling beauty of new 16- and 17-inch wheels.

Source: Mazda