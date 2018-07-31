Mazda designers and engineers proudly showcase new Miata RF and reveal some of the features that would make a difference. Continuing with its winning streak, Mazda team does not stop to impress us with new features, improving old ones and generally bring us incredible final product. So, let's see what this beauty has to show!

As many people say, the biggest changes come from within. And this is just the case with the new MX-5 Miata RF – it comes with an upgraded version of SKUACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine that delivers more power, responsiveness and efficiency. The changes include new tilt/telescoping steering column, new switch from steel to aluminum steering column. Additional engineering goodies include SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual gearbox, front shock tower brace, limited-slip rear differential and Blistein dampers.

Buyers also include 17-inch dark silver wheels, body-color interior trim, auto on/off headlights, an auto-dimming driver's side mirror, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink heated seats, premium 9-speaker BOSE audio system, Mazda navigation and more.

And for all these that this is still not enough, Mazda can gear some optional features. For example, the engineering team offers Brembo/BBS Package that comes with Brembo rotors and calipers, 17-inch dark gunmetal BBS forged wheels and heated Recaro buckets. Neat!

Source: Mazda