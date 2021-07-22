McLaren reveals a new supercar in McLaren Automotive's junior Ride-On model range – McLaren GT.

Based on the luxury supercar makers from today, the GT Ride-On follows the success of the P1, 720S and Senna.

The Ride-On features an impressive list of standard goodies including original McLaren design details. Working dihedral doors contribute for a more dramatic entrance and getaway and the functional storage is ideal for storing any junior driving essential. Also, just like the real thing, GT Ride-On features functional dashboard controls with key start.

Junior drivers will have the chance to feel the thrill of the working accelerator with revving sound and brake pedal with brake function and light working as they embark on their journey.

At McLaren Automotive, we aim to inspire the future generation of supercar enthusiasts. The new GT Ride-On allows even the smallest of fans to discover the magic of our pioneering supercars. We're proud to develop and encourage younger minds and seek to create the next generation of drivers, engineers, and automotive designers., says Hayley Robinson, Merchandise, Licensing & Partnerships Manager, McLaren Automotive

The GT Ride-On is available in six colors, including Burnished Copper, Silica White, Onyx Black, McLaren Orange, Amaranth Red, and Burton Blue.