McLaren Automotive is about to unveil a production windscreen version of the Elva roadster. Especially designed for customers who prefer a physical screen rather than a barrier of air, the vehicle also comes with numerous advanced technologies.

Super-lightweight and extremely powerful, the Elva delivers the ultimate connection between a driver, the road and the elements. Created to celebrate the pure joy of driving, it's one of the most distinctive – and exclusive – cars we have made. Roofless and without windows, whether you opt for the screenless model with its sophisticated AAMS technology that provides an invisible barrier of air, or the windscreen version with an additional level of enclosure, this is a roadster that rewards owners with the most exhilarating of open-air driving experiences, delivered as only a McLaren can. Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

The street legal Elva has undergone a comprehensive programme for optimizing its aerodynamics and performance, and takes full advantage of the 815hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

The performance rates are comparable with these of the McLaren Senna – Elva roadster accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The Elva lineup pays homage to the McLaren race cars from the 1960s – the fist sportscars designed and raced by Bruce McLaren.

The first examples of the windscreen Elva will be delivered to customers towards the end of this year, following personalisation by McLaren Special Operations.

Source: McLaren