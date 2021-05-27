CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID SUV coupe offers fleets the opportunity to stand out from the crowd and benefit from a competitive ownership payment plan.

Already available for order, the new Formentor e-HYBRID is available with either a choice of 204hp or 245hp power outputs and both models have a Benefit in Kind (BiK) rating of just 11 percent in year one and 12 percent in years two to five.

Furthermore, the SUV coupe was awarded a five-star safety rating by euro NCAP and comes geared with predictive and adaptive cruise control, lane assist, dynamic road sign display, and high beam assist.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain is mated to a 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine with a 116PS electric motor and 12.8kWh battery pack. Formentor e-HYBRID can cover up to 37 miles (WLTP) on electric power alone and recharged from 0-100% in 3.5 hours with a 3.6kW AC charger.

Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS can be specified with numerous customizable elements and features expressive LED headlights, taillights and dynamic indicators, electric folding door mirrors, three-zone climate control, and keyless entry and start.

SEE ALSO: Genesis marks its European launch with excellent Euro NCAP ratings

Depending on the trim level, the vehicle can also be geared with a digital cockpit, 12" infotainment system with navigation, voice control, Full Link smartphone integration (including wireless Apple CarPlay), four USB-C charging ports and wireless phone charging, 19-inch Exclusive alloy wheels, Nappa leather bucket seats, heated steering wheel, front parking sensors, and a rearview camera.