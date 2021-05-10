The Customer Racing Teams have produced another milestone in Mercedes-AMG Motorsport's history. Richard and Sam Neary from team ABBA Racing secured the 500th overall win of the Customer Racing Program with their Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the British GT Cup Championship last weekend. Then, only a few hours later, Antonelli MotorSport added the 501st race in the Italian GT Championship.

The story of success started back in 2010, when the former VLN series (now called Nürburgring Endurance Series), witnessed the maiden overall win by the BLACK FALCON with Thomas Jäger and Christopher Haase in what was only the second race of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3. This is a vehicle that was fully developed in-house by Mercedes-AMG and laid the foundation of the Customer Racing Program.

Sometime later, the 100th overall win was achieved in 2013 and plays a significant role. With first place in the 24-hour race at Spa, the HTP Motorsport team with drivers Maximilian Buhk, Maximilian Götz and Bernd Schneider completed the ‘Grand Slam' of all the major GT3 endurance racing classics. Previously, Customer Racing Teams with the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 had already been a winner in the Dubai 24-hour race, the Bathurst 12-hour race and the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, all that in a span of only one year.

Furthermore, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 scored a historic tripe victory in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona International Speedway in January 2020.

Then drivers scored another remarkable success in the 2021 motorsport season. The 1-2 for the Mercedes- AMG GT3s from WINWARD Racing and SunEnergy1 Racing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona marked the first-ever GT3 victory for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in this famous race.

SEE ALSO: Ford reveals first details for the new Mustang NASCAR machine

The most recent wins were achieved by Team ABBA Racing and Antonelli MotorSport last weekend. In the GT Cup Championship, Richard Neary and his son Sam Neary drove from second place on the grid to victory in the second of the two 50-minute sprint races at Brands Hatch on Saturday. With the fourth overall win in the sixth race of the season for the duo with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 with starting number 88, the magical number of 500 overall race wins was reached. One day later, Antonelli MotorSport was first across the finish line in the Italian GT Championship. Bar Baruch (ISR) and Luca Segù (ITA) won the second race of the weekend at Monza with the #90 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Source: Mercedes-Benz AMG Motorsport