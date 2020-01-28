Pricing and details for new Mercedes-Benz eVito have been already announced – the latest family member comes with 85hp and 300Nm of torque, a 92-mile average range and a six-hour charging time, based on three-phase charging.

The front-wheel-drive eVito has been aligned with the current Vito range and offers standard specs that mimic the PURE model lineup, which includes: a height and rake adjustable steering wheel, Hill Start Assist, electrically adjustable heated exterior mirrors, sliding door on both sides of the vehicle, wood flooring, and an adaptive brake light.

Additionally, the vehicle offers some exclusive features – these are Mercedes PRO connect, heated driver's seat, TEMPMATIC air conditioning, a four-meter charging cable and a CanTrack vehicle tracker, all standard. Neat!

Available in two lengths, eVito can be specified as PURE L2 and PURE L3, as each trim level offers an extended list of standard technologies and utility features. L2 model offers 6.0 m3 cargo volume, 2,277kg kerb weight, 3,200kg GVW and payload of 923kg. On the other hand, L3 offers 6.6 m3 cargo volume, 2,302 kg kerb weight, 3,200 kg GVW, and a payload of 898 kg.

Also, in addition to the PURE, eVITO PROGRESSIVE will be available with color-coded bumpers, full wheel covers, front fog lights, headlight assist, 75mph speed limiter, Audio 15, lumbar support electrically foldable mirrors, all of which are standard goodies.

For both specification levels, Mercedes PRO connect comes as standard and is free for the first time in many years. Its benefits include: Remote Access, Digital Driver's Log, Drive Style monitoring, real-time variable servicing monitoring, parking time monitor and geo-fence options. In addition, the vehicles benefit from pre-conditioning the heaters and highlight the charging options nearby.

New eVito machines are already available for order worldwide at Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealers.