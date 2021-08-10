Mercedes-Benz presents exclusive SL models at the Concours d'Elegance
This year's annual Monterey Car Week at the Pebble Beach Golf Club will be a host of an exclusive lineup of Mercedes-Benz lineup. The main focus is on the SL models – examples of several generations will be presented, including 300 SL racing sports car from 1952 and the legendary 300 SL Roadster from 1957 to an SL 55 AMG of 2003.
In fact, the entire SL lineup has a close connection with the USA. Back in 1953, Max Hoffman believed that a sports car from Mercedes would make a successful run on the American market. This idea resulted in two models – 190 SL (W 121) and the 300 SL (W 198). The idea worked out: more than 85% of the vehicles were exported to the USA.
In the USA, people expect Mercedes-Benz, a company with a particularly good name in that country, to offer under all circumstances a sports car which alone can provide a basis for the existence of the dealer organization.
Currently, at the 2021 event, Mercedes-Benz will present six vehicles from the SL heritage collection in connection with Concours d'Elegance. These vehicles are:
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (W 194) #11: the racing prototype further developed for the 1953 season – a true one-off.
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (W 198), 1957
- Mercedes-Benz 280 SL "Pagoda" (W 113), 1969
- Mercedes-Benz 380 SL (R 107), 1982
- Mercedes-Benz SL 500 (R 129), special model for the USA, the "Silver Arrow Edition", 2001
- Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG (R 230), 2003
Also, the Mercedes-Benz team will be presenting some more valuable classics from the brand's heritage. Enthusiasts will have the chance to see:
- Mercedes-Benz S Tourer (W 06), 1927
- Mercedes-Benz SS Armbruster Cabriolet (W 06), 1927
- Mercedes-Benz 680 S Saoutchik Torpedo (W 06), 1928
- Mercedes-Benz 680 S Gangloff Sport 4 (W 06), 1929
- Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer (W 06), 1929
- Mercedes-Benz SS Erdmann & Rossi Roadster (W 06), 1930
- Mercedes-Benz SSK "Count Trossi" Roadster (W 06), 1930
- Mercedes-Benz 38/250 SSK Roadster (W 06), 1931
- Mercedes-Benz 500 K Special Roadster (W 29), 1936
- Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster (W 29), 1937
- Mercedes-Benz 540 K "Autobahnkurier" (W 29), 1938
- Mercedes-Benz 300 S Coupé (W 188), 1952
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SL "Gullwing" (W 198), 1954
- Mercedes-Benz 300 SL "Gullwing" (W 198), 1955
- Mercedes-Benz 230 SL Pininfarina Coupé (W 113), 1964