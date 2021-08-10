This year's annual Monterey Car Week at the Pebble Beach Golf Club will be a host of an exclusive lineup of Mercedes-Benz lineup. The main focus is on the SL models – examples of several generations will be presented, including 300 SL racing sports car from 1952 and the legendary 300 SL Roadster from 1957 to an SL 55 AMG of 2003.

In fact, the entire SL lineup has a close connection with the USA. Back in 1953, Max Hoffman believed that a sports car from Mercedes would make a successful run on the American market. This idea resulted in two models – 190 SL (W 121) and the 300 SL (W 198). The idea worked out: more than 85% of the vehicles were exported to the USA.

In the USA, people expect Mercedes-Benz, a company with a particularly good name in that country, to offer under all circumstances a sports car which alone can provide a basis for the existence of the dealer organization.

Currently, at the 2021 event, Mercedes-Benz will present six vehicles from the SL heritage collection in connection with Concours d'Elegance. These vehicles are:

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (W 194) #11: the racing prototype further developed for the 1953 season – a true one-off.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (W 198), 1957

Mercedes-Benz 280 SL "Pagoda" (W 113), 1969

Mercedes-Benz 380 SL (R 107), 1982

Mercedes-Benz SL 500 (R 129), special model for the USA, the "Silver Arrow Edition", 2001

Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG (R 230), 2003

Also, the Mercedes-Benz team will be presenting some more valuable classics from the brand's heritage. Enthusiasts will have the chance to see:

