New Mercedes-Benz CLA four-door coupe raises the bar with an updated sexy design, excellent performance rates and tons of new innovations and technologies. The new family member incorporates all the virtues of the new-gen compact-car family with the latest Mercedes-Benz design language and MBUX technology.

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe is not only appealing with is design – it is also highly advanced technology-wise. The technological intelligence of the new CLA expands further with ingenious details when it comes to the understanding of natural voice commands, improved aerodynamics, new driver assistance systems and Augmented Reality for Navigation.

New CLA is larger in size, compared to the predecessor and features new stretched form, while the interior offers wider space with a free-standing widescreen display and a touchscreen. The new MBUX interface incorporates a powerful computer, beautiful screens and graphics, customizable display, software that can learn and Voice Control with natural language understanding and full Heads-Up Display and Augmented Video for Navigation.

In terms of drivetrain system, the latest generation CLA 250 and CLA 350 4MATIC are geared with a new powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, capable of producing 221hp and 258lb-ft of torque. Additionally, there are new LED headlamps and taillamps, a panorama roof, exclusive 18-inch wheels, smartphone integration and 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and a 7-inch Media Display with Touchscreen.

The latest generation will go on sale by late 2019.

Source: Mercedes-Benz