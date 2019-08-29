New PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid blends four-wheel drive system and raw 300hp output with ultra-low emissions of mere 29g/km.

This all-new plug-in hybrid is powered by a 200hp 1.6-liter PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors, creating a combined output of 300hp. This system allows the vehicle to speed from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.5 seconds. Furthermore, the 13.2kWh battery provides up to 36 miles of electric and zero-emission range.

In fact, 3008 GT Hybrid is the first 3008 SUV available with four-wheel drive and such low emissions. Something more, the vehicle classifies in the lowest Benefit-in-Kind rate for business and fleet users.

After launch, the sexy machine will be joined by a 225hp front-wheel-drive model, whivh blends a 180hp petrol unit and a 110hp electric motor, placed on the front axle and mated to a EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox.

PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid

In terms of interior, 3008 SUV GT Hybrid features Nappa Mistrall full grain leather trim and utilizes new safety features such as adaptive cruise control, Stop&Go function and Lane Positioning Assist.

3008 SUV GT Hybrid will be joined by PHEV version of the 508 Fastback and the all-new 508 SW Estate, while 208 and 2008 SUV models will both offer fully electric variants – e-208 and e-2008.

PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid

Source: PEUGEOT 