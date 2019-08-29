New PEUGEOT 3008 SUV GT Hybrid blends four-wheel drive system and raw 300hp output with ultra-low emissions of mere 29g/km.

This all-new plug-in hybrid is powered by a 200hp 1.6-liter PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors, creating a combined output of 300hp. This system allows the vehicle to speed from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.5 seconds. Furthermore, the 13.2kWh battery provides up to 36 miles of electric and zero-emission range.

In fact, 3008 GT Hybrid is the first 3008 SUV available with four-wheel drive and such low emissions. Something more, the vehicle classifies in the lowest Benefit-in-Kind rate for business and fleet users.

After launch, the sexy machine will be joined by a 225hp front-wheel-drive model, whivh blends a 180hp petrol unit and a 110hp electric motor, placed on the front axle and mated to a EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of interior, 3008 SUV GT Hybrid features Nappa Mistrall full grain leather trim and utilizes new safety features such as adaptive cruise control, Stop&Go function and Lane Positioning Assist.

SEE ALSO: Mecum Auctions returns to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center!

3008 SUV GT Hybrid will be joined by PHEV version of the 508 Fastback and the all-new 508 SW Estate, while 208 and 2008 SUV models will both offer fully electric variants – e-208 and e-2008.

Stick with us for further information!

Source: PEUGEOT