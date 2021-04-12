Just days after revealing the renderings, MG has published the first official photographs of the Cyberster concept vehicle which will make its world debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

The Cyberster is developed by the MG Advanced Design Centre and is a two-door, two-seater sports car that recalls the brand's tradition and draws a number of styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster.

The vehicle's intelligent all-electric architecture will enable about 800 km of driving range and ensure some neat performance stats measuring at 3 seconds for a 0-100km/h sprint. At the same time, the body is designed to enhance aerodynamic performance.

What we see is a set of classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, alongside "Magic Eye" headlights. Other notable details are the Laser Belt LED strip down the side of the vehicle and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip. The profile has a distinctive two-stage shoulder line, with a flattened Kamm tail rear, accentuated by the unusual hacker blade alloy wheels set.

In terms of interior, the photos showcase a driver-centric cabin with a separated cockpit for the driver and passenger.

More details will be revealed when the model makes its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Source: MG