Scheduled to debut at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show later this month, the new Cyberster, MG's two-door sports car will revive the brand's traditions and will also reveal tons of new technologies and technical approaches.

The vehicle comes with round MG headlights, a slim grille design, and interactive Magic Eye headlights. Also, the vehicle features an LED strip down the side of the vehicle and the outline of the door. This aggressive silhouette has a distinctive two-stage shoulder line with a flattened "Kamm tail" rear. As we mentioned the rear-end, the tail lamps are also LED-based and are integrated into the rear of the vehicle, projecting a digital image that resembles brand's British heritage.

The vehicle's intelligent all-electric drivetrain system is expected to ensure an EV range of 800km and an acceleration measured from 0-100km/h in less than 3 seconds.

More information will be available when the model is shown at the Shanghai Motor Show this year.

Source: MG