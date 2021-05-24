New 2022 MINI Cooper SE is showcased at the 2021 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. Also on display will be the 2009 MINI E, which was the brand's first-ever battery electric vehicle available to customers.

This year's event theme is the history of the electric vehicle and MINI USA decides to participate in the event with its Cooper SE models.

With the focus of this year's event on electric mobility, MINI USA is delighted to be part of the 2021 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, said Patrick McKenna, Department Head of Marketing, Product and Strategy, MINI USA. The new MINI Cooper SE reflects MINI's historic and iconic character making it the most ‘fun to drive' yet most attainable EV on the U.S. market.

Along with the brand's most iconic vehicles, MINI team is also showcasing some notable models from the early 2000s. Local MINI car clubs have also been invited to display their vehicles.

2022 MINI Cooper SE

Following the success of the latest MINI Cooper SE, the brand released a new vehicle with a redesigned exterior and some new tech features.

2022 MINI Cooper SE comes with redesigned front and rear styling, exclusive 17-inch Power Spoke wheels, new steering wheel design, Lane Departure Warning and Sirius Satellite Radio systems and more. In addition to this design concept, the MINI Cooper SE offers a rewarding driving experience and overall fun driving character.

2009 MINI E

The vehicle represents brand's first electric vehicle ever produced and its world debut was made at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19, 2008.

The vehicle is geared with a 204hp electric motor and a high-performance rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which transfers power to the front wheels via a single-stage helical gearbox. The battery technology provided an EPA range of 100 miles.

Source: MINI