Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., one of the fastest-growing Asian brands in the US, announced the newest addition to its North American dealer network – RC Hill Mitsubishi – Oclana.

The vehicle is the second exclusive one that Mitsubishi dealership owned by Robert "RC" Hill in central Florida, joining his premier dealership RC Hill Mitsubishi in DeLand, Frorida, outside of Orlando metro area. RC Hill Mitsubishi, which opened back in 2003, was recognized by MMNA in 2019 for its annual "Best in Class" award for Dealership Service Satisfaction ranking among all Mitsubishi dealerships.

In June, MMNA announced it would relocate its US headquarters from Cypress, California to Franklin, Tennessee by the end of 2019. The relocation is part of an ongoing effort to reinvent every aspect of the Mitsubishi Motors brand and business in the US, from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touchpoint in a customer's relationship with their vehicle.

For the past 18 months, MMNA added more than 40 new dealer partners while also expanding its national field operations network form two regions to four, adding new offices in Florida and California to reinforce sales support for dealers. The Florida and California teams joined the already established operations based in New Jersey and Texas.

