Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced details for the new 2022 Outlander, the brand's well-equipped and smartest vehicle so far.

Mitsubishi's flagship comes with a new platform and new type of engine, distinctive exterior with numerous beautiful touches. New Outlander also features more standard driver connectivity and driver assistance features and now comes with Mitsubishi's signature and updated Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC AWD system.

Refined exterior and well-equipped interior

2022 Outlander was crafted under the design language of "I-FU-DO-DO", which translates to "authentic and majestic" in Japanese. The exterior is characterised by the vehicle's massive proportions, muscular stance and the chiselled lines of the next-generation "Dynamic Shield" grille. There are also standard 18-inch wheels and an optional 20-inch set that enhances the robust presence.

As it comes to the inside, Outlander offers the segment's only standard third-row seating and ensures enhanced comfort with its premium materials and overall super-advanced cockpit. For example, there's an available 12.3-inch full-colour LCD digital display, Apple CarPlay 3 and Android Auto TM4, SiriusXM compatibility, wireless smartphone charging and Mitsubishi Connect with Safeguard and Remote Services.

Drivetrain system

The heart of the Outlander is a completely revised 2.5-litre, four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) with a dedicated Sport mode.

Mitsubishi's motorsport-inspired Super All-Wheel Control 2 provides drivers with a total of six driving modes to adjust the electronically-controlled 4WD system, which allows drivers to feel more confident in any road situation and condition.

Standard and Available Safety and ADAS features

New Outlander offers an impressive array of standard and optional assistance systems that increase driver safety, confidence and the overall pleasure of driving.

The vehicle is geared with MI-PILOT Assist which integrates Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain the appropriate speed and following distance.

Depending on the trim level, 2022 Outlander offers Forward Collision Mitigation, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Hill Descent Control and Trailer Stability Assist.