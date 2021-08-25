Mitsubishi team announced that it will enter the 2022 Outlander in the Rebelle Rally, and revealed a rendering of the vehicle that will compete in the grueling all-women's off-road navigational competition in October. The 2022 Outlander's exclusive paint scheme pays tribe to a history-making Dakar Rally win from before 20 years, when Jutta Kleinschmidt drove a Mitsubishi Pajero to victory back in 2001, becoming the only woman ever to win the world-famous Dakar.

MMNA will also celebrate the brand's 40th anniversary in the US, partnering with military veterans charity Record Journey to contest Rebelle for a third consecutive year.

Mitsubishi Motors has much to celebrate this year, including the 40th anniversary of MMNA, the 20th anniversary of our success at Dakar with Jutta Kleinschmidt, and the successful launch of our all-new flagship vehicle, the 2022 Outlander," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin, Returning to the Rebelle with an Outlander inspired by that Dakar-winning Pajero is a fitting tribute to our history, a powerful statement about our ongoing commitment to women's achievement, and the exciting future ahead for our brand.

As it comes to Dakar Rally, Mitsubishi proved to be the most successful manufacturer at the event with its 12 wins, including seven consecutive. Now, thanks to the Super AWC AWD system, and the numerous more innovations, the new 2022 Outlander can once again compete for victory in the grueling challenge.