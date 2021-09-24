Motul, the French oil company, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its flagship, the 300V racing oil at the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, putting its new formula to the test on the track. Already available for customers in the US.

300V is Motul's most advanced racing oil," said Motul USA Brand Manager Nolan Browning, We worked hard to make new 300V even better, using technical data from Motul sponsored racing teams to develop a product worthy of the historic 300V name. New 300V provides for quantifiable, dyno-proven power gains all while improving upon the reliability and protection that have made 300V famous. We couldn't be more excited to return to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as an Official Sponsor for the U.S. preview of new 300V on track.

To go along with the U.S. preview of new 300V, Motul collaborated with Acura on a digital livery for the all-new NSX Type S. The Motul heritage inspired the neat red and white visuals and pulls inspiration from historic Motul race cars.

The new oil marks 50 percent improvement in shear stability and ensures maximum oil coverage resistance and consistent oil viscinity, reducing wear to vital engine components like pistons, bearings and connecting rods during periods of extreme use.

SEE ALSO: SAIC Design showcases the futuristic R RYZR concept

New 300V comes in an expanded range of oil weights for increased compatibility. Motul designed the new low viscosity grade (0W-8 to 5W-30) 300V POWER series for maximum horsepower and torque, optimizing the formula for engines subject to low oil fuel dilution. The new mid viscosity grade (0W-40 to 15W-50) 300V COMPETITION series balances power and reliability and is formulated for engines subject to low oil fuel dilution. Optimized for extreme racing conditions, the new high viscosity grade (10W-60 to 20W-60) 300V LE MANS series, the only oil to bear the prestigious Le Mans name, offers maximum engine reliability with quantifiable performance benefits and is designed specifically for the intensity of endurance racing.