2021 SKODA Enyaq iVSKODA's highly-anticipated Enyaq iV is already available for purchase!

The model was firstly showcased back in 2019 as a Vision iV concept vehicle and showcased SKODA's future plans for electrified vehicles.

Now, the production vehicle offers innovative drivetrain technology, elegant design, and a large list of standard features. The Enyaq iV is specially designed to fit a wide range of people and answer the needs of even the most demanding customer.

The range consists of two variants: Enyaq iV 60 Nav and Enyaq iV 80 with 62kWh and 82kWh battery packs respectively.

Along with the technical excellence, the entire Enyaq range provides customers with a cozy and elegant interior with tons of functions, a dedicated suite of safety features, and an overall rewarding driving experience with numerous utility and convenience gadgets.

2021 SKODA Enyaq iV

Furthermore, any vehicle in the lineup comes with aftersale care packages: Small Medium, and Large. The first one, the Small covers customers for essential servicing like brake fluid changes, dust and pollen filters leaning. It also includes Driverline concierge - 24/7 service that covers breakdown, recovery, and glass care.

The Medium pack adds routine maintenance services, including brake, suspension, and cooling system repairs, electric system maintenance, all fluids top-ups.

The Large pack adds includes tire replacement and wheel alignment (due to fair wear and tear), puncture repair, geometry check, and wheel balance.

2021 SKODA Enyaq iV