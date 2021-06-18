SKODA's highly-anticipated Enyaq iV is already available for purchase!

The model was firstly showcased back in 2019 as a Vision iV concept vehicle and showcased SKODA's future plans for electrified vehicles.

Now, the production vehicle offers innovative drivetrain technology, elegant design, and a large list of standard features. The Enyaq iV is specially designed to fit a wide range of people and answer the needs of even the most demanding customer.

The range consists of two variants: Enyaq iV 60 Nav and Enyaq iV 80 with 62kWh and 82kWh battery packs respectively.

Along with the technical excellence, the entire Enyaq range provides customers with a cozy and elegant interior with tons of functions, a dedicated suite of safety features, and an overall rewarding driving experience with numerous utility and convenience gadgets.

Furthermore, any vehicle in the lineup comes with aftersale care packages: Small Medium, and Large. The first one, the Small covers customers for essential servicing like brake fluid changes, dust and pollen filters leaning. It also includes Driverline concierge - 24/7 service that covers breakdown, recovery, and glass care.

The Medium pack adds routine maintenance services, including brake, suspension, and cooling system repairs, electric system maintenance, all fluids top-ups.

The Large pack adds includes tire replacement and wheel alignment (due to fair wear and tear), puncture repair, geometry check, and wheel balance.