SKODA AUTO engineers employ a wide range of measures to ensure that all vehicles in the iV lineup offer optimal safety, even in the event of a severe accident. Special attention is paid to the installing of high-voltage batteries in a way that they are impact-proof and protect in the terms of overloading. This approach makes the vehicles as safe as their siblings with internal combustion engine systems.

The entire SKODA Enyaq iV has proven itself worthy of numerous awards in terms of safety, even the renowned Euro NCAP tests, which proves that the approach is indeed effective. Enyaq iV comes with a well-protected high-voltage battery which doesn't pose an increased risk. This has also been confirmed in independent studies by accident researchers and fire safety experts: battery electric vehicles have the same level of crash safety as models with conventional combustion engines.

Engineers have paid special attention to prevent the energy storage unit from being overloaded and by applying sophisticated tech approaches that include applying protective relays and extensive sensors. Furthermore, the high-voltage system is also designed to be safe and in the event of a defect or accident, the electrical components are immediately disconnected from the battery in a matter of milliseconds and do not endanger passengers anymore.

SEE ALSO: SKODA Octavia celebrates its 25th anniversary

Independent tests, some of which go far beyond the legal requirements, have shown that the well-protected battery packs remain undamaged even if the body is deformed and that there would be no increased risk of fire in a rear collision.