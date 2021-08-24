SKODA expands the Enyaq iV electric SUV lineup with a new AWD 80x SportLine version. This is by far the most powerful Enyaq iV with its 265hp.

The newcomer is geared with a second electric motor which drives the front axle and contributes to a more responsive and aggressive driving character. It also helps the vehicle to be the fastest in the lineup with an acceleration rate of 6.9 seconds to reach 100km/h, this is truly a menacing vehicle.

Just like its rear-wheel sibling, the 80x SportLine is geared with a sports chassis and comes with a lower ride height that reduces gravity and enhances the handling capabilities. Furthermore, the new Enyak iV comes with full LED Matrix headlights with an intelligent technology that automatically turns off individual segments of the light beam when the camera on the windscreen detects vehicles, pedestrians, and any kind of object.

As it comes to the interior, the 80x SportLine's upholstery and roof lining are covered in black, and the dashboard is upholstered in black synthetic leather with grey contrasting stitching and carbon-fiber effects. Furthermore, the three-spoke multifunctional leather sports steering wheel is also a part of the standard equipment and features a leather-covered rim with grey contrasting stitching and exclusive badges.