Hyundai Motor has announced details and specs for the all-new and World-Rally Championship-inspired i20 N model lineup.

The model is based on the successful i20 lineup and takes inspiration from the i20 Coupe WRC vehicle. It blends an elegant and yet aggressive design, refined drivetrain system, and tons of advanced safety systems.

Drivetrain system

The vehicle is capable of producing a total of 204hp and 275Nm of torque via a 1.6-liter T-GDi turbocharged flat power four-cylinder power unit. Hyundai's engineers have managed to utilize the performance-focused engine for any everyday driving situation. An additional feature that contributes to i20 N's smooth performance is the optimal power-to-weight ratio - curb weight ranges from 1190kg to 1330kg depending on specification.

Additional tech aspects include the N Corner Carving Differential, a mechanical limited-slip differential that regulates the gearbox of the engine's output to the front wheels and ensures optimum grip and traction in any road situation.

There's also a launch control system that ensures maximum-power acceleration start to every run and seamless synchronization between the engine and output shaft for smoother gear changes. Also, the vehicle provides five driving modes, Normal, Eco, Sport, N, and N Custom, which are offered by Hyundai's N Grin Control System.

Exterior design

At the front, the new i20 N showcases an aggressive face with elegant LED headlamps and a full-width radiator grille, a neat N logo, and a distinctive front lip spoiler. At the rear, the sporty spirit is enhanced by the matte finish 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers with N logos on the vehicle's profile.

The i20 N can be specified in Polar White, Dragon Red, Phantom Black, and Intense Blue pearl effect paint finishes and Sleek Silver and Brass metallic paint finishes.

Interior design

i20 N comes with a spacious and motorsport-inspired cabin. There are exclusive N sport seats in fabric and leather with decorative stitching in Performance Blue. In fact, such accents can be seen on the door armrest panels, the aluminum panel on the rear knob, and stitching on the gear lever gaiter.

SEE ALSO: Polestar announces details for upcoming vehicles and business approaches

In terms of interior technology, every model in the lineup is equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment technology with a 10.25-inch Centre Console Display, Touchscreen Navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity with Voice Recognition, and a 5-year subscription to Hyundai's Bluelink Connectivity service, wireless charging pad, along with a USB connection for both front and rear seat occupants. An advanced digital DAB radio is a standard feature, while a BOSE Premium Sound Package can be geared optionally.

Safety technologies

The all-new i20 N is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System and includes features like Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection, eCall (Emergency Call Button), Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).