New SKODA Enyaq iV, the brand's pure electric vehicle, has started its awards and recognition collection by scoring a major victory at the 2021 electrifying.com awards.

The jury named the new Enyaq iV the Best Family Car 2021 and praised the model's practical design and convenient features. Commenting on the award, electrifying.com founder Ginny Buckley said: "We've had more questions from readers about this car than any other over the past year. Real people are thinking it could be the right car for them. Having driven the car on UK roads, we don't think they'll be disappointed."

Enyaq iV comes with a new concept and will be the base for all future SKODA models. Available with two battery packs and a wide choice of personalization options, the vehicle can specify its Enyaq in many convenient ways and benefit from a WLTP driving range of up to 333 miles on a single charge. In addition, SKODA has announced four-wheel-drive models coming to the lineup later this year, as well as a special SportLine version that will be soon announced.

New Enyaq iV is already available for order and the first deliveries will be available in July this year.

Source: SKODA