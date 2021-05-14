The first Nissan 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line at the award-winning Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tennessee.

"Start of production of the new Pathfinder marks another major milestone in our Nissan NEXT momentum story," says Jeff Younginer, vice president, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. "The Smyrna plant team is thrilled to put the newest version of this iconic vehicle on the road for customers."

The new Pathfinder, alongside the new Frontier, represents Nissan's dedication towards new technologies and contemporary sustainability concepts. These two lineups, alongside others, prove that the Nissan team not only focuses on retaining its positions as a segment leader but also wants to push the boundaries of conventional automobile manufacturing approaches.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder specs

Alongside a bold exterior design and a comfortable interior with a 10.8-inch Head-up Display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link, and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360, 2022 Pathfinder offers some neat performance capabilities.

The vehicle comes with a 284-hp 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 mated to a revised 9-speed transmission for smooth, direct response. The drivetrain also includes a revised Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector helps provide confident driving on- and off-road, while Pathfinder's available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity provides plenty of capability to haul boats and trailers.