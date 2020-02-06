Nissan team has revealed the 2020 Frontier model lineup, which features a new and more powerful 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 engine and a revised 9-speed automatic gearbox - both of which will be vital for the upcoming model generations.

2020 Frontier, which marks the last model year of the current generation, will also feature best-in-class horsepower output, alongside enhanced fuel efficiency and emission reduction. 2020 Frontier is expected to go on sale in spring, 2020.

Additionally, the vehicle focuses on the needs and demands of truck owners in the US. With vehicle's engine assembled at Nissan's advanced engine facility in Decherd, Tenn., it is expected that it will be one of the most successful in brand's entire lineup alongside with TITAN's 5.6-liter Endurance V8 unit. This is due to engineers' latest improvement on the entire drivetrain system and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies.

It is good to see how a prospective brand like Nissan continues its journey towards delivering us even better and better engineering solutions, advanced technologies and overall exceptional vehicles that prove the brand has a clear vision about the future and is determined to remain as one of the most reliable and trustworthy automobile marques out there.

Source: Nissan