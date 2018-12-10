Nissan team has confirmed the production of new GT-R50 by Italdesign – the most advanced and aggressive expression of the GT-R lineup. And now it is opened for official order!

Vehicle's exterior is not that different from the one shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. With starting price of 999,000 euros, the new guy has a lot to demonstrate! Let's check out more!

For this particular project, Nissan team has collaborated with Turin, the Italy-based Italdesign in order to create a model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of GT-R 2019 and Italdesing in 2018. The prototype vehicle is already finished and it is covered in exclusive gray color with gold accents, but customers will be able to specify their machine with wide range of personalization features.

Furthermore, GT-R50 has made an appearance at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion in the US and Nissan Crossing in Tokyo's Ginza district. Also, for all of these customers who wish own a GT-R50, Nissan and Italdesign teams offers an exclusive programs that would reshape the vehicle in such a way that would completely fit the personality of the owner. Neat!

Source: Nissan