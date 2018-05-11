Nissan team showcases a Star-Wars themed custom vehicle at the Hollywood red carpet at the premiere of the latest movie in the series "Solo: A Star Wars Story". Based on the award-winning 2018 Nissan Rogue, the revised vehicle has taken inspiration form the most famous ship in the galaxy, the iconic Millennium Falcon and also features components form other ships from the series.

In Nissan team's own words, combining both concept ideas, the Rogue and the Falcon has actually ended up as a natural fit. And something more, not only in terms of styling and visuals, but also in character and technologies: the Rogue can maintain high speed and neat agility, while the Falcon is notorious for finding ways out of trouble.

Fans and enthusiasts of both Nissan and Star Wars will enjoy the craftsmanship and the meticulous attention to details. And not only the exterior represents a machine from the well-known series, but also the interior is based on the Falcon: there are numerous buttons, lights, sound effects and similar. In fact, there are also seats that resemble these seen inside the Millennium Falcon. Sweet!

There is also one special feature that would definitely please all fans of the galaxy: the subspace-hyperdrive unit, seen at the rear of the vehicle. It can glow in blue, while the special Bose audio system contributes to an audio effects that resemble theese in the movies. Sweet!

Source: Nissan