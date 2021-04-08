Earning three of the winning paces in the PARENTS Best Family Cars event, Nissan's dedication to safety, comfort, and utility are again in the spotlight. Rogue, Pathfinder, and Maxima altogether showcase what a contemporary vehicle should feature in order to remain highly appealing in today's world.

2021 Nissan Rogue

The vehicle comes with a facelift and features tons of standard goodies like a family hub interior with enhanced comfort, a 4-door Intelligent Key, wireless smartphone charging, tri-zone climate control, and an optional Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive. PARENT's WOW Factor is dedicated to the rear doors that open to almost 90 degrees.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

This one is considered the best for Towing. Also coming after a facelift, the 2022 Pathfinder has managed to impress the jury for its performance flexibility and towing capabilities.

"You may be able to fit up to three car seats or boosters in the second row and two in the third. The Pathfinder can tow up to 6,000 pounds1 – giving you a lot of options for hauling a camper on a road trip. Plus, there are 14 color options!"

This is the first award for the all-new Pathfinder, which will be available at Nissan dealers in summer 2021.

2021 Nissan Maxima

Maxima has earned the Best Sporty Car in the Best Family Cars event. This is Maxima's second consecutive win in this event. The thing that caught the jury's attention is the plenty of legroom, sporty spirit, and the extended list of standard equipment.

All three Nissan PARENTS winners come equipped with standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360, with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Automatic Braking.

Source: Nissan